NewFocus Financial Group LLC Grows Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC raised its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,907 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises 1.3% of NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 228.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 46 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 125.0% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLK. Argus lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $661.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $635.42.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total value of $209,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BLK opened at $614.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $585.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $552.53. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.98 and a 1-year high of $666.64.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.00%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

