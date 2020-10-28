NewFocus Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.3% of NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 260.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.9% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $206.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.23. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $138.11 and a fifty-two week high of $213.16.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.