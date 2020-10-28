NewFocus Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in WP Carey by 3.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in WP Carey by 59.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in WP Carey by 216.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 111,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 76,285 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in WP Carey during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in WP Carey by 79.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 535,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,096,000 after purchasing an additional 236,248 shares during the period. 62.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WPC. Zacks Investment Research raised WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. TheStreet raised WP Carey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WP Carey in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.25.

WP Carey stock opened at $62.26 on Wednesday. WP Carey Inc has a one year low of $38.62 and a one year high of $93.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 0.72.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.88 million. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that WP Carey Inc will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.044 per share. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.60%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

