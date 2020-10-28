NewFocus Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for about 1.5% of NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thomasville National Bank bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at $9,281,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at $2,583,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at $228,000. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at $688,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at $40,924,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Argus lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, Vertical Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.35.

NYSE RTX opened at $56.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.31. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $86.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

