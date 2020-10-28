NewFocus Financial Group LLC Cuts Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,678 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and makes up about 1.4% of NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $4,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 45.3% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.0% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 21.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.47.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $244.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $70.80 billion, a PE ratio of 87.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $233.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $286.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

