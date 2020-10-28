NewFocus Financial Group LLC Buys 46,211 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGV)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 194.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,211 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.8% of NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. NewFocus Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $5,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.2% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGV opened at $76.50 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $56.00 and a one year high of $88.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.41.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

