NewFocus Financial Group LLC Buys 2,451 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 35.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,397 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 2.1% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the second quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.6% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.2% in the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,459 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa stock opened at $190.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $369.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $201.00 and its 200 day moving average is $193.68. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $217.35.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total transaction of $298,592.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,599.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,090 shares in the company, valued at $25,367,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Visa from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.48.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.