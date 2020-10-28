NewFocus Financial Group LLC Buys 1,642 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 33.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,541 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in 3M by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its position in 3M by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 430,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,775,000 after acquiring an additional 57,498 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 542,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $86,891,000 after acquiring an additional 24,299 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in 3M by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,002,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $136,891,000 after acquiring an additional 65,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its position in 3M by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 12,226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM opened at $161.03 on Wednesday. 3M has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $182.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $92.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.17. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMM. Barclays upped their price target on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Gordon Haskett raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on 3M from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.08.

In related news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $367,196.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,493.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.