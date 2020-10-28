NewFocus Financial Group LLC Buys 11,679 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,679 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.0% of NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. NewFocus Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1,120.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 280.3% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $62,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $37.97 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.56. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $38.67.

