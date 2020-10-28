NewFocus Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,104 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HON. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Honeywell International by 14.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,208,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,715 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 645.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 586,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $84,788,000 after purchasing an additional 507,688 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Honeywell International by 861.4% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 502,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,692,000 after purchasing an additional 450,449 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,783,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,308,927,000 after buying an additional 370,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,085,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $157,015,000 after buying an additional 338,500 shares during the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $3,279,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,900,994.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $166.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.60. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $184.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $166.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Cowen assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Honeywell International from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.17.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

