NewFocus Financial Group LLC Acquires New Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 75,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 1.4% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 2.3% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 19,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 13,584,301 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $337,026,507.81. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

BAC opened at $23.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.44. The firm has a market cap of $206.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.31.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

