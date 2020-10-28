NewFocus Financial Group LLC Acquires 9,835 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,636 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,835 shares during the quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CVS Health by 19.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,645,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,224,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352,364 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 17.9% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 526,383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,229,000 after purchasing an additional 79,953 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 15.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,685,813 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $100,019,000 after purchasing an additional 226,826 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 10.3% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,720 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 10.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 49,080 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the period. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS opened at $58.15 on Wednesday. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.41. The company has a market capitalization of $76.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.68.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

