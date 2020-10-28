NewFocus Financial Group LLC Acquires 705 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,788 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 2.2% of NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 83.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,240,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834,587 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 17,868 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.7% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,649 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,939,000. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.2% in the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 207,625 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,683,000 after purchasing an additional 8,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.05.

Shares of CSCO opened at $36.87 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $50.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $328,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $120,982.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,272.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

