Newell Brands (NWL) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.20% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. On average, analysts expect Newell Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $17.19 on Wednesday. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.02, a PEG ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NWL. BidaskClub cut Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

