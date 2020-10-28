New Senior Investment Group (SNR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Analysts expect New Senior Investment Group to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. New Senior Investment Group has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 0.67-0.71 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. New Senior Investment Group had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 6.96%. On average, analysts expect New Senior Investment Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get New Senior Investment Group alerts:

NYSE:SNR opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14. New Senior Investment Group has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $8.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.13 million, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.70.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNR. ValuEngine cut New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on New Senior Investment Group in a report on Friday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Colliers Secur. initiated coverage on New Senior Investment Group in a report on Friday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Senior Investment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.85.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for New Senior Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Senior Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.