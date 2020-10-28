New Mountain Finance Co. (NYSE:NMFC) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its stake in New Mountain Finance Co. (NYSE:NMFC) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,122,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,873 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $20,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 27.4% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 86,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 18,610 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 21,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 8.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 181,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 14.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the second quarter worth about $150,000. 34.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert Hamwee acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.93 per share, with a total value of $297,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Adam Weinstein bought 47,150 shares of New Mountain Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.91 per share, with a total value of $467,256.50. 9.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Securities downgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet raised New Mountain Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.85.

NMFC opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $915.02 million, a PE ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. New Mountain Finance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average of $9.18.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $65.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.40 million. New Mountain Finance had a negative net margin of 17.83% and a positive return on equity of 10.54%. On average, equities research analysts expect that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.70%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

