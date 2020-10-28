NetSTREIT Corp. (NASDAQ:NTST) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

NetSTREIT Corp. (NASDAQ:NTST) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.39.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTST. Berenberg Bank began coverage on NetSTREIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on NetSTREIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on NetSTREIT in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on NetSTREIT in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on NetSTREIT in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NetSTREIT stock. Forward Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetSTREIT Corp. (NASDAQ:NTST) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,363,000. NetSTREIT makes up about 1.1% of Forward Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Forward Management LLC owned about 1.44% of NetSTREIT at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ NTST opened at $17.64 on Wednesday. NetSTREIT has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $19.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.24.

NetSTREIT is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring Single-Tenant Net Lease Retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high quality single tenant real estate properties net leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

