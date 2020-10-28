NetScout Systems (NTCT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect NetScout Systems to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $183.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.10 million. On average, analysts expect NetScout Systems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ NTCT opened at $22.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. NetScout Systems has a 12-month low of $19.11 and a 12-month high of $29.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 184.08 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.56 and its 200-day moving average is $24.79.

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $152,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,033.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP John Downing sold 5,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $121,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487,411.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NTCT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Lake Street Capital cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

