Nestlé S.A. Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $4.57 Per Share (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Nestlé in a research note issued on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now expects that the company will earn $4.57 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nestlé’s FY2021 earnings at $4.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.58 EPS.

NSRGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Nestlé has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

NSRGY stock opened at $116.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Nestlé has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $122.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.00. The firm has a market cap of $335.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSRGY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 1,456.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its stake in Nestlé by 7.3% in the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 29,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Nestlé by 0.6% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in Nestlé in the second quarter valued at about $2,298,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Nestlé in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. 1.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

