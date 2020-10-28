Nestlé S.A. Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $4.57 Per Share (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Nestlé in a research note issued on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now expects that the company will earn $4.57 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nestlé’s FY2021 earnings at $4.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.58 EPS.
NSRGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Nestlé has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSRGY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 1,456.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its stake in Nestlé by 7.3% in the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 29,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Nestlé by 0.6% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in Nestlé in the second quarter valued at about $2,298,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Nestlé in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. 1.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nestlé Company Profile
NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.
