Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NTOIY. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Societe Generale lowered Neste Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Neste Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NTOIY opened at $26.91 on Monday. Neste Oyj has a 52 week low of $10.95 and a 52 week high of $29.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.33.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

