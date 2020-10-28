Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NTOIY. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Societe Generale lowered Neste Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Neste Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NTOIY opened at $26.91 on Monday. Neste Oyj has a 52 week low of $10.95 and a 52 week high of $29.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.33.

About Neste Oyj

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

