NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Upgraded to “Outperformer” at CIBC

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) was upgraded by equities researchers at CIBC to an “outperformer” rating in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a $14.50 target price on the medical research company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $10.50. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 64.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NEO. BidaskClub raised NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on NeoGenomics from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO opened at $41.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -825.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 6.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.74. NeoGenomics has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $44.58.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NeoGenomics news, Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $85,632.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,483 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,513.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 81,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $3,105,358.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 212,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,126,469.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 538,006 shares of company stock worth $20,157,671 in the last 90 days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 43,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

