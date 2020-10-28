Natus Medical (NTUS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $84.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.20 million. Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. On average, analysts expect Natus Medical to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Natus Medical alerts:

NTUS opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $611.37 million, a P/E ratio of -902.05 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.82 and a 200 day moving average of $20.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.11. Natus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $34.89.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NTUS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Natus Medical in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.