National CineMedia, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for National CineMedia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 26th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.18). Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 million. National CineMedia had a net margin of 3.31% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. National CineMedia’s revenue was down 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on National CineMedia from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of National CineMedia from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.20.

Shares of National CineMedia stock opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $156.04 million, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.01. National CineMedia has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $9.85.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard acquired 74,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $216,261.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 21.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 360,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 89,437 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in National CineMedia by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 957,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 77,320 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in National CineMedia by 7.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 282,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of National CineMedia by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 783,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 60,632 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

