National Bank Financial Weighs in on Open Text Corp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Open Text in a research note issued on Monday, October 26th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.66. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.19. Open Text had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $826.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OTEX. TheStreet cut Open Text from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Open Text from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Pi Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Open Text in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Veritas Investment Research cut Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Open Text from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX opened at $39.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Open Text has a 12-month low of $29.11 and a 12-month high of $47.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.95.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Text during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Open Text during the second quarter worth about $1,200,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 26.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 386.2% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 29.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

