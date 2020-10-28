National Bank Financial Weighs in on Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO)’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) (TSE:LUG) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst J. Sclodnick now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.60. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.75 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LUG. Haywood Securities raised Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$11.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. TD Securities raised Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Eight Capital raised their price target on Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from C$14.75 to C$16.75 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of LUG stock opened at C$11.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.61. Lundin Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of C$5.82 and a 12-month high of C$13.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.38.

In other Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) news, insider Lorito Holdings S.à.r.l. bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$11.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,262,720.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,396,357 shares in the company, valued at C$49,738,624.56.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,786 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It also focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

