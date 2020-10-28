National Bank Financial Weighs in on (GRT.TO)’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:GRT)

(GRT.TO) (TSE:GRT) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for (GRT.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 25th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock.

(GRT.TO) (TSE:GRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The real estate investment trust reported C$1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.41. The business had revenue of C$81.01 million for the quarter.

(GRT.TO) has a 52-week low of C$30.78 and a 52-week high of C$38.97.

(GRT.TO) Company Profile

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

