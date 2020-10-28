National Bank Financial Weighs in on Genworth MI Canada Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:MIC)

Genworth MI Canada Inc (TSE:MIC) – National Bank Financial lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Genworth MI Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 26th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will earn $4.68 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.65. National Bank Financial has a “Tender” rating and a $43.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Genworth MI Canada’s FY2021 earnings at $4.53 EPS.

Get Genworth MI Canada alerts:

Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.35. The business had revenue of C$172.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$169.00 million.

MIC has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Genworth MI Canada from C$38.00 to C$43.50 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities downgraded Genworth MI Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$39.00 to C$43.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Genworth MI Canada from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

TSE MIC opened at C$44.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$35.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$33.60. Genworth MI Canada has a 1 year low of C$24.02 and a 1 year high of C$61.39. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39.

Genworth MI Canada Company Profile

Genworth MI Canada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a private residential mortgage insurer in Canada. It provides mortgage default insurance to residential mortgage homebuyers, lenders, brokers, and realtors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth MI Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth MI Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.