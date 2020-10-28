National Bank Financial Reaffirms “Sector Perform Overweight” Rating for Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW)‘s stock had its “sector perform overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SWIR. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $8.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.22.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SWIR opened at $11.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $409.37 million, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.37. Sierra Wireless has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $14.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.20.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $144.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.20 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 11.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sierra Wireless will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 17,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 2nd quarter worth $648,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 1,054.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,622,489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,570,000 after purchasing an additional 219,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.53% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.