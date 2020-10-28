National Bank Financial Lowers Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target to C$15.00

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its target price lowered by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$15.75 to C$15.00 in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.76% from the company’s previous close.

IIP.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TD Securities raised shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$15.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Laurentian boosted their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.25 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.75 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) boosted their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.25 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th.

IIP.UN opened at C$11.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.54. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$10.39 and a 1 year high of C$19.05.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

