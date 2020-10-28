National Bank Financial Increases TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$77.00

TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$68.00 to C$77.00 in a report released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$65.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. CIBC increased their target price on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$47.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stephens increased their target price on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$53.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$64.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$48.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday.

TSE TFII opened at C$64.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22. TFI International Inc. has a twelve month low of C$23.21 and a twelve month high of C$66.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$59.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$49.39.

In other news, Director Alain Bédard sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.15, for a total value of C$3,143,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,149,818 shares in the company, valued at C$237,162,098.70.

TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) Company Profile

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

