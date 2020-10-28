National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Pan American Silver in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.05 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.64.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PAAS. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Pan American Silver to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.50 to $44.75 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Pi Financial upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Pan American Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $33.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 208.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.48. Pan American Silver has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $40.11.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $249.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.64 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 2.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver in the second quarter valued at $42,425,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver during the second quarter worth about $22,308,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Pan American Silver by 120.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 905,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,325,000 after buying an additional 495,100 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 27.5% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,255,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,533,000 after buying an additional 486,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after acquiring an additional 393,988 shares during the period. 50.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

