National Bank Financial Comments on Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO)’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:ZZZ)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) (TSE:ZZZ) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) in a research note issued on Sunday, October 25th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) (TSE:ZZZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$114.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$92.63 million.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZZZ. CIBC raised their price target on Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$13.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$13.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$16.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of ZZZ opened at C$24.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.49. Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. has a one year low of C$7.75 and a one year high of C$24.98. The company has a market capitalization of $885.58 million and a P/E ratio of 22.28.

In related news, Senior Officer Dave Howcroft sold 7,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.75, for a total value of C$163,551.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$194,178.50.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, metal frames, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

