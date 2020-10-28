National Bank Financial Comments on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:AP)

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a report issued on Sunday, October 25th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will earn $2.29 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.27.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$136.62 million during the quarter.

See Also: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.