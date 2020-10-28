National Bank Financial Boosts TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$77.00

TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$68.00 to C$77.00 in a research note released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$47.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$53.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$48.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$64.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$65.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) stock opened at C$64.94 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$59.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$49.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.39. TFI International Inc. has a twelve month low of C$23.21 and a twelve month high of C$66.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 27.58%.

In other news, Director Alain Bédard sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.15, for a total value of C$3,143,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,149,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$237,162,098.70.

About TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO)

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

