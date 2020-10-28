National Bank Financial Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSC.TO) (TSE:GSC)

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSC.TO) (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSC.TO) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.33. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSC.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GSC. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSC.TO) in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSC.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$5.00 to C$6.75 in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

GSC opened at C$5.72 on Monday. Golden Star Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$2.56 and a 12 month high of C$6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.92, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $628.99 million and a P/E ratio of -13.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.86 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.76.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSC.TO) (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$118.73 million for the quarter.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

