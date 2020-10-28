National Bank Financial Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.23 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.12. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) stock opened at C$35.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$37.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$36.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.41 billion and a PE ratio of 14.30. Barrick Gold Co. has a 1 year low of C$17.52 and a 1 year high of C$41.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.81.

Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.61 billion.

In other Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) news, Senior Officer Catherine Philippa Raw sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.46, for a total transaction of C$384,579.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,671,575.71. Also, Senior Officer Mark Francis Hill sold 25,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.86, for a total transaction of C$1,006,225.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$376,796.58.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Papua New Guinea, Tanzania, and the United States.

