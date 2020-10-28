Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natera, Inc. offers genetic testing and diagnostics with proprietary bioinformatics and molecular technology. Natera, Inc. is headquartered in San Carlos, California. “

NTRA has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Natera from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.45.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $70.64 on Wednesday. Natera has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $75.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.90.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $86.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.42 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 70.41% and a negative net margin of 44.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Natera will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, Director Roy D. Baynes sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total transaction of $69,511.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,511. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 61,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $3,386,075.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 471,804 shares of company stock worth $32,275,410 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natera by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 785,203 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,150,000 after purchasing an additional 61,506 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Natera by 15.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 313,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,621,000 after acquiring an additional 41,035 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 38,668 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Natera in the second quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 202.8% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 15,621 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

