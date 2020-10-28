Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Shares Gap Down to $3.98

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.98, but opened at $3.18. Nano Dimension shares last traded at $3.36, with a volume of 635,859 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.47.

Get Nano Dimension alerts:

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 307.64% and a negative return on equity of 67.17%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 27.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Dimension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Dimension and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.