Mountain Province Diamonds (MPVDF) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.54 million during the quarter. Mountain Province Diamonds had a negative net margin of 95.69% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%.

Get Mountain Province Diamonds alerts:

Shares of MPVDF opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.42. Mountain Province Diamonds has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average is $0.27.

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho KuÃ© diamond; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North Project consisting of 22 federal leases and 58 claims covering an area of 67,164 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.