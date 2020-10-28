Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Stock Position Decreased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 49.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 83,240 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $13,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,981,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,065,884,000 after purchasing an additional 202,142 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,927,012 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,032,000 after purchasing an additional 65,572 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,535,596 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $216,164,000 after buying an additional 324,389 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 81.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,487,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $208,488,000 after buying an additional 666,431 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 8.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,468,427 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $205,772,000 after buying an additional 119,264 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Motorola Solutions news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 1,821 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $278,485.53. Insiders sold a total of 98,621 shares of company stock worth $15,337,386 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSI opened at $172.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.89 and a 200-day moving average of $147.09. The firm has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.74. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.77 and a twelve month high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 145.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSI. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. MKM Partners raised Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $199.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.43.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

