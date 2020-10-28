Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Underweight Rating for ABB (NYSE:ABB)

ABB (NYSE:ABB)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

ABB has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Sunday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ABB from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get ABB alerts:

Shares of ABB opened at $25.58 on Monday. ABB has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $27.04. The company has a market cap of $55.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.01.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. ABB had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ABB will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ABB by 3.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in ABB by 3.6% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in ABB by 0.7% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 77,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in ABB by 1.8% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 33,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in ABB by 1.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.