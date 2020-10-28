Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,099 shares during the quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 5.8% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 60.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.3% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 31,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $48.59 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $76.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.08.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

In other news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $989,518.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 179 shares of company stock worth $7,931 and have sold 1,020,298 shares worth $998,009. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Argus raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.59.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

