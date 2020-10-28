Moody’s (MCO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Moody’s to post earnings of $2.10 per share for the quarter. Moody’s has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 8.80-9.20 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $8.80-9.20 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 207.04% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect Moody’s to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE MCO opened at $266.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $164.19 and a twelve month high of $305.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.88.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.14, for a total transaction of $3,207,438.00. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCO. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Moody’s from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Moody’s from $258.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.00.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

