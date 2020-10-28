Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim downgraded Mondelez International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Mondelez International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.38.

Mondelez International stock opened at $55.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.06. Mondelez International has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $78.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 233,136 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $12,939,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 482,778 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $26,847,284.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,748.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock valued at $160,211,881. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 249.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

