Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC cut its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 63.4% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,605,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950,571 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2,515.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,966,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,672,000 after buying an additional 2,852,993 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 77.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,285,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,636,000 after buying an additional 2,311,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,246,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,116,000 after buying an additional 961,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cincinnati Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $46,426,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.38.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $64,495,548.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,112.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter W. May sold 482,778 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $26,847,284.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at $707,748.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock worth $160,211,881. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDLZ stock opened at $55.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $59.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.06. The stock has a market cap of $78.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

