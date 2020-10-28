Molson Coors Beverage (TAP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.87. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Molson Coors Beverage to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $33.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -45.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $61.94.

In related news, Director Louis Vachon acquired 3,000 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.28 per share, for a total transaction of $105,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,755.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

TAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Sunday, July 19th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.07.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Cape Line, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.