Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) versus China CGame (NYSE:CCGM) Critical Survey

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) and China CGame (OTCMKTS:CCGM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Mistras Group has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China CGame has a beta of -0.82, suggesting that its share price is 182% less volatile than the S&P 500.

48.6% of Mistras Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.4% of Mistras Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 53.4% of China CGame shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mistras Group and China CGame’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mistras Group -14.84% -1.83% -0.64% China CGame N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Mistras Group and China CGame, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mistras Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 China CGame 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mistras Group presently has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 276.62%. Given Mistras Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Mistras Group is more favorable than China CGame.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mistras Group and China CGame’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mistras Group $748.59 million 0.15 $6.06 million $0.35 11.00 China CGame N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Mistras Group has higher revenue and earnings than China CGame.

Summary

Mistras Group beats China CGame on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mistras Group Company Profile

Mistras Group, Inc. provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities. The company also provides maintenance and light mechanical services, such as corrosion removal, mitigation and prevention, insulation installation and removal, electrical, heat tracing, industrial cleaning, pipefitting, and welding; develops enterprise inspection database management software and plant condition management software for process industries and equipment; and utilizes scaffolding and rope access to access at-height and confined assets. In addition, it offers certified divers for subsea inspection and maintenance; unmanned aerial, land-based, and subsea systems for a range of inspection applications; online condition-monitoring solutions; various Web-based solutions; and custom-developed software for an automated data analysis. Further, the company provides quality assurance and quality control solutions for new and existing metal and alloy components, materials, and composites. The company also designs, manufactures, sells acoustic emission sensors, instruments, and turnkey systems for monitoring and testing materials, pressure components, processes, and structures, as well as automated ultrasonic systems and scanners. It serves oil and gas, commercial aerospace and defense, fossil and nuclear power, alternative and renewable energy, public infrastructure, chemicals, transportation, primary metals and metalworking, pharmaceutical/biotechnology, and food processing industries, as well as research and engineering institutions. Mistras Group, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Princeton Junction, New Jersey.

China CGame Company Profile

China CGame, Inc. develops Massively Multiplayer Online Role Playing Game (MMORPG) in China. It focuses on self-developed MMORPGs game titles that are based on China's iconic characters and nostalgic epochs. The company owns two self-developed game engines, Turbo and Apocalypse. It intends to sell prepaid game cards to a range of regional distributors in China; and directly sell game points to players through its online sales platform. The company was formerly known as China Architectural Engineering, Inc. and changed its name to China CGame, Inc. in March 2011. China CGame, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Changzhou, China.

