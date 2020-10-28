Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Research Coverage Started at Stephens

Equities research analysts at Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.05% from the company’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

NASDAQ:AVO opened at $13.23 on Monday. Mission Produce has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $15.03.

Mission Produce, Inc sources, produces, packs, distributes, and markets avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

