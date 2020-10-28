Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Price Target Raised to $238.00

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) had its price target lifted by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $222.00 to $238.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MRTX. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $133.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Citigroup cut Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $127.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mirati Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $209.16 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.73. Mirati Therapeutics has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $211.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of -29.38 and a beta of 1.85.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by $0.21. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.01% and a negative net margin of 10,983.84%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will post -8.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Henry J. Fuchs sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total transaction of $1,313,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $2,076,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 133,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,107,000 after purchasing an additional 23,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $170,000.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. It is developing MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

