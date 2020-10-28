Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given a $250.00 Price Target at Barclays

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has been given a $250.00 price target by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software giant’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MSFT. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.48.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT opened at $213.25 on Wednesday. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $232.86. The stock has a market cap of $1,612.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in Microsoft by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 919,283 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $144,980,000 after buying an additional 470,400 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Microsoft by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,247,147 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $196,688,000 after buying an additional 633,838 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,060 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Microsoft by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,018,316 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,325,187,000 after buying an additional 954,906 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Kathryn A. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $545,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.